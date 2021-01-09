BJP to launch three-day ‘janasevaka samaveshas’ in State from tomorrow

It is to congratulate those who won the recent GP elections with party’s support

The BJP will organise its ‘janasevaka samaveshas’ from January 11 to January 13 in different parts of the State to congratulate those candidates who have won the recent gram panchayat elections with the support of the party, according to the State spokesperson of the party Ganesh Karnik.

Addressing press persons here on Saturday, he said that the ‘samaveshas’ are also aimed at preparing the party to face the next elections to the zilla and taluk panchayats in the State. Between 3,000 to 4,000 people are expected to attend each ‘samavesha’.

Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa will launch the ‘samaveshas’ by inaugurating it at Mysuru on January 11. The State president of the party Nalin Kumar Kateel will also attend it.

Mr. Karnik, a former MLC, said that the party supported candidates have won majority in 55.4% gram panchayats in the State, by bagging majority in 3,142 panchayats of total 5,670 panchayats to which elections had been conducted. Of the 86,183 candidates who got elected, 45,246 (52.4 %) candidates were supported by the BJP.

He said that in the elections to gram panchayats in 2015, the BJP supported candidates were in majority only in about 24% of the panchayats. The party supported candidates had won only 24,705 seats in the State then. This time the party backed candidates have won 20,541 seats more.

The spokesperson said that the party backed candidates were in majority only in 1,934 panchayats in 2015. But 1,208 more panchayats have come to the fold of the party in the recently held elections in the State.

Mr. Karnik said that five teams comprising the leaders of the party, both from the State and its central unit, will tour the State during the period to participate in the ‘samaveshas’. Each team will participate in six ‘samaveshas’ thus covering all 30 districts in the State.

The spokesperson said that the ‘samaveshas’ have also been aimed at strengthening the party to face the coming elections to the zilla and taluk panchayats as they will be fought on the basis of party symbols.