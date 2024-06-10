A group of about 25 persons allegedly stabbed two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and injured another when they were returning after celebrating the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Boliyar under Konaje Police Station limits near Mangaluru, on June 9 night.

Police said Harish, 41, and Nanda Kumar, 24, were stabbed while Krishna Kumar was injured. All are residents of Innoli. In his complaint, Krishna Kumar told the police that the trio were returning home when a group from started following them from around Boliyar masjid and attacked them in front of Boliyar Bar.

Of the two stab victims, one was out of danger. The other underwent surgery at a private hospital in Deralakatte, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal informed in a communique. The Commissioner said the trigger for the attack could have been shouting of slogans by the victims in front of Boliyar masjid.

Konajie police have registered a case.

Dakshina Kannada MP condemns attack

Condemning the attack, Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta said this was the third such incident in the recent past. The inaction of the police in the previous incidents, reported from Belthangady and Ullal, has resulted in the present attack.

Capt. Chowta said the Congress was unable to digest Modi 3.0. Capt. Chowta posted on X: “The inability of the Congress govt & its backened support to such elements has turned Karnataka into a den of such crime within a year. This won’t be taken lying down...the Gutless Congress govt machinery better take swift action or resign-Karnataka won’t let this reign of crime & lawlessness to continue.”

Dakshina Kannada BJP district president Satish Kumpala, in a statement, said miscreants were attempting to create fear psychosis among people through such incidents and blamed the Congress government for the same.