BJP ready to win Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat with increased margin of votes, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

February 27, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and the BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge for Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Poojary said here on Tuesday that the party has made all preparations to win the coming elections with an increased margin of votes compared to 2019.

The party’s candidate Nalin Kumar Kateel won the last Lok Sabha elections with a margin of 2,74,621 votes against the Congress.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Poojary said that the Dakshina Kannada constituency has 1,861 polling booths. The party has 495 ‘shakti kendras’ (unit of more than two polling booths) and 61 ‘maha shakti kendras’ (a larger party unit having more polling booths). The party workers in the jurisdiction of polling booths and ‘shakti kendras’ are prepared to face the elections.

He exuded confidence that the party will win the polls in the constituency on the basis of the development projects and the welfare schemes implemented by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the past decade and the organisational strength of the party.

He alleged that the Congress government in the State converted the two-day conference on the ‘Constitution and National Unity’ in Bengaluru on February 24 and 25 as a party convention to criticise and blame only Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Congress had even invited the controversial London-based writer Nitasha Kaul to the Bengaluru conference. She is known for her anti-India stance. She is the supporter of separatist movement in Kashmir and is an anti-India propagandist,” Mr. Poojary alleged. But she was sent back to London from the Bengaluru airport on Friday.

Mr. Poojary said that the Congress had no moral rights to speak on the architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar. It was the Congress which fielded its candidate (Narayan Sadoba Kajrolkar) against Ambedkar in the first Lok Sabha elections and got him defeated (from Bombay North Central constituency). “The Congress even did not spare land for conducting the last rites of Ambekar in Delhi. Finally his body was shifted to Mumbai,” he alleged.

Mr. Poojary mocked the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by stating that it was the Congress which divided the country and said that Mr. Modi united the country.

Satish Kumpala, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP was present.