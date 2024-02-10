GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leaders making provocative statements to create friction in society, says Health minister

BJP leaders like K.S. Eshwarappa, C.T. Ravi, Ananth Kumar Hegde, V. Sunil Kumar, Pratap Simmha and Shobha Karandlaje are well known for making inciting statements, alleges Dinesh

February 10, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged on Saturday, February 10, that many BJP leaders in Karnataka are making provocative statements just to create friction in the society.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, Mr. Rao alleged that the BJP leaders like K.S. Eshwarappa, C.T. Ravi, Ananth Kumar Hegde, V. Sunil Kumar, Pratap Simmha and Shobha Karandlaje are well known for making inciting statements. Latest addition to the list is Harish Poonja, he said.

The Minister said that it appears that they are making some statements intentionally whether they agree with them or not. “Though Mr. Eshwarappa is famous for making inciting statements, the BJP has been projecting him as the party leader,” the Minister said.

The Minister said that it is now time to discuss issues like unemployment and inflation and not inciting people.

Injustice has been meted out to the State by the Union government in the allocation of funds. “Let us discuss on the same and not on issues which will incite the feelings of people,” Mr. Rao said.

He alleged that the Income Tax Department and the CBI have become “BJP institutes.” The Union government is troubling the Opposition party Chief Ministers in the country as the Lok Sabha election is on the cards.

Mr. Rao said that the democracy in the country is degenerating and in danger. But many people fail to understand this.

