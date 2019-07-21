Mangaluru

‘BJP is trying to destabilise Congress-JD(S) coalition’: CPI(M) leader

Congress workers staging a demonstration in Udupi on Saturday.  

CPI(M) protests against ‘efforts to destabilise State govt.’

Balakrishna Shetty, secretary, district unit, Communist Party of India (Marxist), said on Saturday that the BJP was trying to destabilise the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the State.

He was speaking at a protest organised near the War Memorial here.

Mr. Shetty said that the BJP was misusing the Union government and the office of the Governor to bring down the coalition government.

“The BJP and the Union government should immediately stop these anti-democratic methods to bring down the government,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said that after Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy moved a motion of confidence, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had raised a point of order on the matter concerning the power of political parties to issue whips to the legislators.

Violation of rights

Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar had to give his ruling on the point of order. But even while the House was discussing this issue, Governor Vajubhai Vala had sent his messages, which was a violation of the right of legislators to debate, he said.

The Governor had reportedly sent a report to the Centre stating that Mr. Kumaraswamy had not followed his orders. This clearly showed the BJP’s agenda to have the country free of opposition parties, he said.

“Last year, when BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa sought a week’s time to prove his majority, Mr. Vala gave him a fortnight. But now Mr. Vala is giving the coalition government deadlines running into a few hours,” Mr. Shetty said.

