BJP activists to help vaccinate people

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists at the ward and booth levels in urban and rural areas respectively will be involved in an effort to ensure that all citizens aged above 18 in the district are vaccinated against COVID-19, said BJP district unit spokesperson Ravishankar Mijar here on Friday.

Taking to reporters, Mr. Mijar said that the workers will be involved in the effort as part of the party’s “Meera Booth, Vaccine Mukt” drive to ensure 100% vaccination in the district.

Mr. Mijar said that two activists each from the booth and ward will be trained. They will be tasked with identifying people who have not been vaccinate, and facilitate administration of vaccine.

“We will be helping the government in vaccinating all people by the end of December and prevent the likely outbreak of a third wave of COVID-19,” he said. The party has taken up this work after ensuring proper supply of vaccines by the government, he added.

These activists will be trained to carry out thermal scanning and other simple diagnostic tests for screening of suspected pandemic and other virus-infected patients. Nearly two lakh trained BJP activists will be available in the district.

Mr. Mijar said that party activists will continue to make people aware of the need for wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and following other pandemic appropriate behaviour. Party workers will continue to hold blood donation camps and distribute food kits to the needy, he added.