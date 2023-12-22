GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru resident granted anticipatory bail in a job fraud case

In the judgement granting anticipatory bail, the Judge said offences against the accused have to be proved beyond reasonable doubt by a full fledged trial

December 22, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge, S.G. Sunita, on Thursday, December 21, granted anticipatory bail to N. Navaneetha Krishnan, 33, from Vijayanagar in Bengaluru, who is an accused in an online job fraud case registered at the Dakshina Kannada Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police station.

In the complaint filed on February 6, B.S. Vedanth, a software engineer hailing from Kasba village in Belthangady taluk, said he was working from home in a Bengaluru-based software firm. As the salary he was getting was less, he asked his friend Varsha to get him a new job. Varsha forwarded Vedanth’s resume to Mr. Krishnan, who in turn, sent it one Kiran.

Vedanth further said he received a phone call from Kiran in November 2022 stating about an opening in a software firm. Vedanth said he paid Kiran a total of ₹9.34 lakh towards internship, experience, and other certificates needed for the job. Vedanth got back ₹30,000. Vedanth said he had been cheated of ₹9.04 lakh and named Kiran and Mr. Krishnan as accused in the complaint.

In the judgement granting anticipatory bail, the Judge said offences against the accused have to be proved beyond reasonable doubt by a full fledged trial. The prosecution, the Judge said, has not placed any material to show that Krishnan has criminal antecedents. The Judge also took note of treatment being taken by Krishnan at a private hospital for epilepsy.

