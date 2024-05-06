GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Be cautious about distress calls by vessels ‘unfit’ for movement, NMPA Chairman tells agencies

Strict adherence to the standard operating procedure prescribed by the Shipping Ministry can avoid many maritime adversities, says A.V. Ramana

May 06, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) Chairman A.V. Ramana speaking at a workshop on Maritime Adversities organised by NMPA in Mangaluru on Monday.

New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) Chairman A.V. Ramana speaking at a workshop on Maritime Adversities organised by NMPA in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) Chairman A.V. Ramana on Monday, urged the Indian Coast Guard and shipping agents to be cautious while responding to distress calls by ‘unfit’ International vessels in Indian or International waters.

Speaking at a workshop on Maritime Adversities organised by NMPA here, Mr. Ramana said vessels that are unfit for movement, yet having fitness certificates, continue to operate in International waters. Whenever there is hostile climate or cyclones, operators of such vessels seek help to enter Indian Ports through their shipping agents by sending out distress calls.

Allowing such unfit vessels into Indian Ports might lead to several complications thereby putting the port as well as the Indian government in trouble, Mr. Ramana noted. If such vessels sink near ports because of their poor condition, they will not only affect vessels movement into and out of the ports but will also cause water pollution, the chairman cautioned. The agencies should ensure that the vessel has sufficient insurance coverage before allowing it into Indian waters and ports.

Mr. Ramana noted that the Director General of Shipping issues fitness certificates to commercial vessels in India. However, fitness certificates issued by other countries are valid in India too while many operators get certifications for their unfit vessels from countries where maritime laws are not strictly followed. Entertaining such vessels in Indian waters, particularly during hostile weather conditions, might create trouble, he cautioned.

He said the standard operating procedure brought out by the Shipping Ministry has the potential to address anomalies in operations and contain pollution. Vessels unfit for operation can be regulated by following the SOP, he said.

Inaugurating the workshop earlier, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said the connectivity issues to the NMP will be resolved once the four-laning of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 was completed. Port development naturally helps the city to grow, he said, adding that the NMPA has come forward to build a truck terminal in its vicinity.

NMPA Deputy Conservator Capt. S.R. Pattanayak, Mormugao Port Authority Deputy Conservator Capt. Manoj Joshi, Ministry’s environment Advisor S.R. Tripathi and others spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / shipping service / water / safety of citizens / water pollution / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.