Ayurveda graduates advised to adhere to moral code of conduct

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Ayurveda College, Udupi, gives degrees to 187

The Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Ayurveda College, Udupi, orgniased the graduation day on Friday in Udupi wherein 187 graduate, postgraduate and doctorate students received their degrees.

Speaking after handing over certificates, Board of Ethics and Registration for Indian System of Medicine Chairman Rakesh Sharma asked the graduates to strictly adhere to the moral code of conduct in the medical profession.

SDM University Chancellor D. Veerendra Heggade said that Ayurveda doctors play a great role in spreading the benefits of Ayurveda across the globe. After obtaining their degrees as per the Shastras, they should serve society by following Ayurveda alone. They should also engage in research and adapt to modern technology, Mr. Heggade said.

Postgraduate students Prathima Poudel and Megha received gold medals for their academic performance. College principal K.V. Mamatha administered the oath to graduates. Postgraduate Dean Niranjan Rao, Ayurveda Hospital Medical Superintendent S. Nagaraj and others were present.