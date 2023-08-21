Discovery of two ancient sculptures at Basrur proves existence of ancient Mylara cult in coastal region, says Historian

August 21, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The recent discovery of two sculptures, which resembles one belonging to 15th century A.D. and another to 17th century A.D., at Basrur, near Kundapura, in Udupi district has proved that the ancient Mylara cult existed in the coastal region, according to T. Murugeshi, a retired Associate Professor and Head, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty College, Shirva in Udupi district.

A mutilated but unique sculpture was found in a well at Basrur. It shows a royal hero sitting on the horse, holding a sword and a bowl in his right and left hands respectively. But there is no Mylaladevi on the back of the horse. The horse shown in sitting posture is also an uniqueness of this sculpture which resembles belonging to the 15th centry A.D. The sculpture was brought to the notice of Mr. Murugeshi by one Pradeep Basrur.

Another tiny stone tablet containing Mylara and Mylaladevi sitting on an ornate horse and both of them holding swords in their right hands was found in another water body, a tank.

“The whole figure is dipicted in side profile only,” he said, adding that it was found in the tank belonging to one Devananda Shetty of Halnad during dredging. The sculpture resembles belonging to 17th century.

Mr. Murugeshi said in a release on Monday, August 21, that Basrur was a historical trading city of the Medieval period. “Trading guilds like Uhayadesi, Nanadesi and others actively participated in the trade. Hence, Basrur was a great centre of various cults,” the historian said adding that Mylara cult was very popular in the Deccan.

Mr. Murugeshi acknowledged the help of Pradeep Basrur, Abijna, Jayalakshmi S.N. Bhat and Devananda Shetty for their assistance in the research.