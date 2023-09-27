Annual grant of ₹25 crore for tourism development is abysmally low, says Vedavyas Kamath

September 27, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Stating on the need for new thinking in development of tourism in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath on Wednesday said the annual grant of ₹25 crore was too less for tourism development works of the district.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Tourism Department on the occasion of World Tourism Day here, Mr. Kamath said the ₹25 crore grant is being spent on works namely building toilets and laying interlocking tiles to roads leading to places of worship.

“We need to change our thinking and take concrete steps for improvement of tourism sector (in Dakshina Kannada),” he said.

Stating that he is making sincere efforts for the improvement of tourism, Mr. Kamath said he wanted streetfood stalls to operate in Kadri Park on the lines of “Tinisu Katte” in Belagavi.

“For reasons unknown, the tender process is being delayed,” he said.

Expressing the need of projects that generate income for the government and to the vendors, Mr. Kamath said he recently held a street festival in which 1.5 lakh participated.

“I have plans to hold a similar street festival shortly in which more than 3 lakh people will participate,” he said. “We need to come up with works that are self sustainable and not burden the government,” he said.

Stating about the river front development project taken up by Mangaluru Smart City Limited, Mr. Kamath said there will be a garden, birdwatching facility, and cycle track in this ₹200-crore project, which is coming up on government land and private lands.

“Some persons filed a petition during the Janata Darshan on Tuesday asking government to rethink this project,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said the workshop is being held to come out with workable tourism action plan.

“There is a need of specific (tourism development) road map and realisable and actionable plan,” he said, and added the district administration needs short-term plans that can be immediately implemented.

Mr. Muhilan said a calendar of annual events, namely triathlon, marathon, surfing, and stand-up paddling is being worked out. There will be specific plan to meet the lodging and other basic requirements of people attending these annual events, he said.

Speaker U.T. Khader, Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, and Deputy Director of Tourism N. Manikya also spoke.

Sessions by panels on ‘food and culinary’, ‘adventure and recreation’, ‘culture and events’, ‘branding and online presence’ and ‘experience and wellness’ were held before finalisation of tourism development action plan.