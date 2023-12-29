After Ram Mandir, endeavour is to provide shelter to every Ram Bhakt: Pejawar seer

December 29, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

After the construction of the Ram Mandir for Lord Rama, the endeavour will be to provide shelters to all Ram Bhaktas (devotees) through Rama Rajya Samithis across the country, said Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami on Friday, December 29.

The seer, who is a Trustee of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, was speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of Vishwesha Namana, a programme to remember his Guru Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, organised by Pradeep Kumar Kalkura through Kalkura Pratishthana.

While there would be no paid sevas at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, devotees desirous of performing seva to Lord Rama, could do so by providing shelters to devotees of Ram through the Samithis that would be formed in every State, Vishwaprasanna said. The seer said he was already implementing a shelter for the poor scheme in the Udupi district and said devotees could do so through the samithis. Devotion to the nation and devotion to Lord Rama were one and the same, he added.

No politics in inauguration

The seer clarified that there was no political connection to the Ram Mandir inauguration. The construction took three years as against the planned two and a half years due to the soil conditions, he added that the inauguration was scheduled though the Mandir was not fully complete.

Everyone, including political parties, was invited for the inauguration. Some political parties have rejected the invitation and talked ill about the Mandir. Such comments would come if you invite them or do not invite them also. There was no discrimination in inviting people while the venue could hold only about 7,000 people.

Entry open

Devotees would be allowed inside the temple from January 23, the next day of the inauguration, Vishwaprasanna said. The temple remains open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. while poojas would be done as per the earlier Ramananda cult.