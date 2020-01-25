Aditya Rao taken to Mangaluru airport

The city police team took Aditya Rao, 37, — who has been arrested on charges of planting a bag containing explosive material in Mangaluru International Airport on January 20 and also making a hoax call to the airport on the same day — was taken to the airport on Friday for mahazar.

Rao was also taken to the hair dresser’s in Kenjar where he had reportedly left a big bag before taking another small containing the explosive substance to the airport. The police said he is likely to be taken to some of the places he has worked in, in the city, on Saturday.

Rao, who had reportedly escaped after planting the bag near the flight ticket counter of the airport, surrendered at the office of Director General and Inspector General Police in Bengaluru on January 22 after admitting to the act. A team of city police officers led by Assistant Commissioner of Police North K. Belliyappa brought him via flight to Mangaluru the same night. He was booked under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Explosive Substances Act for the alleged act of placing explosive substance.

Another case under Section 506 and other provisions of Indian Penal Code was registered for making the hoax call to the airport terminal manager that a Bengaluru-bound flight had an explosive material.

Rao was produced before the Sixth Judicial Magistrate First Class Court on January 23 which allowed the police to take him to their custody for 10 days.