Adani Group takes over Mangaluru airport

They have taken it on lease from Airports Authority of India for 50 years

The Adani Group, which had won the concession to operate, manage and develop Mangaluru International Airport, took charge of the airport on the midnight of October 30 [Friday].

A tweet from the handle Mangaluru Airport, which is the official one of Mangaluru International Airport, said at 1.29 a.m. on Saturday: “Welcome the Gateway To Goodness in your lives. The Mangaluru International Airport family is privileged to serve you on your journey to let your dreams take flight.”

Another tweet at 3.37 p.m. on Saturday said: “As the Gateway to Goodness opens to the world, we were honoured to welcome the first batch of passengers from the Mangaluru International Airport. Words can not describe how privileged we feel on this momentous occasion.”

The Mangaluru airport is the first of three with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) that the Adani Group took over. The group will take over the Lucknow and the Ahmedabad airports on November 2 and November 11, respectively.

A tweet by the AAI said on Saturday that in accordance to the concession agreement executed on February 14, the AAI handed over the Mangaluru airport to Adani group on lease for 50 years. Exchange of a symbolic key was held at 00:00 hrs on October 30, it said.

Another tweet by AAI on Friday night said that senior AAI officials will assist Adani Group for the next three months, and AAI employees and support staff will remain with the group for three years.

Director of Mangaluru airport V.V. Rao handed over the airport to Ashutosh Chandra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Mangaluru International Airport Ltd., and Behnad Zandi, CEO of Adani Airports.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Mangaluru International Airport Ltd. on October 21, in connection with providing services such as customs, immigration, plant and animal quarantine, health, MET, and security (collectively called Reserved Services).

Simultaneously, AAI has also signed three separate communication, navigation, and surveillance-air traffic management (CNS-ATM) agreements with the concessionaires for the provision of CNS-ATM services at three airports [Luknow, Ahmedabad, and Mangaluru].

The concession agreements for the operations, management, and development of the three airports through public-private partnership (PPP) were signed on February 14 this year.

The Union Cabinet in July 2019 taken a decision to lease these three airports to Adani Group.