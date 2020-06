Varsity postpones UG exams scheduled for Thursday

Mangalore University has postponed the semester examinations of all its undergraduate courses scheduled on November 10.

It has announced the revised dates of examinations of 15 courses scheduled on that day.

The revised dates in brackets are: BBM credit-based (November 18), BBM non-credit based (November 21), BA, B.Sc and B.Com I, V and annual scheme (November 21, 18 and 22 respectively), BSW I semester (November 15), B.Sc FND I semester (November 21), BA Security and Detective Science III semester (November 12), BHM credit based (November 14), BHM non-credit based (November 16), B.Sc HS credit based (November 14), B.Sc FD/GD (November 14), B.Sc ID & D (November 14), B.Sc ID and D (November 14), BCA credit and non-credit based (November 12), BA HRD (November 14), LL.B (November 16).

Consequently, the examination of BA Journalism I semester scheduled on November 21 has been postponed to November 23, according to A.M. Khan, Registar (Evaluation) of the university.

The university has been forced to postpone the examinations in view of Kodagu bandh called on November 10.