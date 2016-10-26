Police take steps to check illegal sale of liquor in two villages

The Dakshina Kannada police and Excise officials have taken steps to ensure that there is no illegal sale of liquor in Kadeshwalya and Baltila villages of Bantwal.

After the residents expressed their concern over the issue at a meeting to address the grievances of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at Bantwal on September 24, Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase had promised that the police and excise officials would take up one village every month and ensure there was no illegal sale of liquor there.

Beginning

To start with, they had decided to focus on Kadeshwalya in Bantwal Rural and Baltila in Bantwal Town police station limits.

During the meeting, activists had said that Dalits were falling prey to the menace.

They had expressed anguish over the inaction of excise officials on their complaints.

Five days into the meeting, the police issued a press note asking people not to sell liquor illegally at houses and shops in the two villages.

Warning

They were warned of penal action. Surprise checks were conducted and the illegal sale was curbed. The beat constable posted at these villages has now been given the additional task of keeping a close watch on the illegal sale of liquor.

Mr. Borase told The Hindu on Tuesday that they had so far not heard any complaints of illegal sale of liquor from the two villages.

“The work for the personnel is clearly specified. If any illegal sale of liquor is found, then the jurisdictional police inspector will be answerable,” he said.

Mr. Borase said he would soon review the action taken by Bantwal Rural and Bantwal Town police and place the report at the upcoming meeting.

The Superintendent of Police had promised to address the concerns of the village residents