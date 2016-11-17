Mangaluru

Police arrest two on the charge of assaulting trader

The Vitla police on Wednesday arrested two men who allegedly made an attempt on the life of a trader in Shirankal village of Kanyana village, Bantwal taluk, last Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Chandrahas and Dinesh, both rowdy-sheeters. They had allegedly entered the shop of one Abubakar in Shirankal around 7 p.m. and attacked him with lethal weapons, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police C. Vedamurthy, in a release, said the situation had become tense in the locality after the incident as it involved persons from two different communities. A special team headed by the police sub- inspector of Vitla arrested the accused.

Abubakar is said to have been attacked after his son eloped with a girl from another community. The 22-year-old girl had been missing for a few days and was eventually found with Abubakar’s son Sameer. After the girl refused to go with her parents, she was sent to a care centre run by the Department of Women and Child Development.

