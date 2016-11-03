Mangaluru is yet to become a clean city: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha on Wednesday said though many parts of Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru, have been declared open defecation-free, cleanliness is still an issue that needs to be addressed in Mangaluru.

He was responding to a question on the status of the Swachh Bharat campaign after an interaction with members of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here. Answering Damodar Shenoy, Mr. Jagadeesha said the city did not look clean. However, he refuted the suggestion that there was no coordination between the district administration and Mangaluru City Corporation. “The Mangaluru City Corporation will be able to ensure complete cleanliness, or a garbage-free city, only when residents cooperate with it by segregating waste at source,” the DC said and added that both the district administration and the corporation would work with the people.

Hospital upgrade

Speaking about whether the two major district hospitals would be developed with private participation, Mr. Jagadeesha did not give a specific reply and said that any statement would only open a Pandora’s Box. “The administration has sought Rs. 27 crore from the government for the improvement of Government Wenlock Hospital. The improvement works at Government Lady Goschen Hospital will be completed by February,” he said. Mr. Jagadeesha said that he has been urging Health and Family Welfare Minister Ramesh Kumar to upgrade both the government hospitals to regional hospitals since they cater to residents of many neighbouring districts. The Minister, during his Sunday’s visit to these hospitals, promised to provide more grants to them.

Responding to KCCI’s suggestions on improvement of the traffic situation in the city, Mr. Jagadeesha said it would be top on his agenda. On improving tourism, the DC said the district could be made the top tourist destination in the country if facilities were provided. He has called a brainstorming session of all those interested on November 16 to receive suggestions and make a plan on the same.

Relocation

On the relocation of the district office complex to Padil, Mr. Jagadeesha said the administration had told the National Green Tribunal that trees on the proposed site were not very old. “Even then, the complex would be constructed in such a way so as not to disturb older trees. Everything depends on NGT’s decision,” he said.

KCCI president Jeevan Saldanha, vice-president Vatika Pai and others were present.

Demands of KCCI

Set up separate Karavali Tourism Development Authority to promote tourism in the district

Showcase Mangaluru as the next IT destination in Karnataka during the Invest Karnataka meet

Incubation Centre for SMEs/ StartUps

Construct satellite bus stands for long-distance buses

Ensure better coordination between various infrastructure agencies

Take action against unauthorised conversion of underground parking spaces for other activities

Construct pavements; prescribe pedestrian crossings

Provide for truck terminals around the city