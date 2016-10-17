JD(S) to contest all 224 seats in 2018

The former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H.D. Deve Gowda, who has undertaken a mission to strengthen the party in the State, said here on Saturday that the party has kept its doors open to all its former associates; but it will not be at the cost of other political parties.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Deve Gowda improved upon his son, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that the party would play a decisive role after the next Assembly polls, saying that the party would form the government.

“We will contest all the 224 Assembly seats in the 2018 Assembly elections,” he declared.

Mr. Deve Gowda was responding to a question on his reaction to rumours that the former Ministers V. Sreenivasa Prasad, M.H. Ambareesh and others are likely to join the Janata Dal (S).

He said that both of them were earlier with the Janata Parivar and that they are welcome to the party now.