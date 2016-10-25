Mangaluru

Housing project for urban poor approved?

The Union government is said to have approved a housing project for the urban poor at Shakthi Nagar in the city.

J.R. Lobo, MLA, Mangaluru City South, told The Hindu on Monday that he had heard of the project but the Mangaluru City Corporation had not yet received any official communication.

The project is aimed at building 1,100 units of flats in an apartment or in blocks of apartments, for the urban poor.

The unit cost of each flat for a beneficiary is Rs. 5 lakh.

It covered grants from the Union and State governments and loans to beneficiaries through banks.

