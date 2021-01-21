829 vaccinated in Udupi dist.

While 829 health workers received the vaccine jab in Udupi, 681 health workers received it in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. It was 66 % coverage among the 1,256 health workers registered in Udupi. And, 62.08 % of the 1,097 health workers who had registered were covered in Dakshina Kannada.
In the last five days, a total of 1,439 health workers received the COVID-19 vaccine of the total of 2,230 health workers who were registered in Udupi. On Thursday, 1,300 health workers are registered to receive the vaccine at 13 vaccination centres. There are 22,103 health workers in Udupi.
In Dakshina Kannada, all the 100 health workers who had registered their names turned up to at the vaccination centre — Father Muller College and Hospital — on Wednesday. As many as 94 of the 100 health workers received the jab at Adarsh Hospital in Puttur and 80 of the 100 health workers turned up at the centre in A.J. Hospital. Only 92 of the 200 health workers received the jab at Yenepoya Hospital
In government hospitals, 64 of the 75 health workers turned up at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Aladangady, 68 of the 100 health workers turned up at the PHC in Aranthodu and 30 of the 59 health workers received the jab at PHC in Paladka. Only 37 of the 100 health workers received the jab in Puttur Government Hospital, 33 received at the Bellare PHC and 17 health workers received at the Beluvai PHC.
