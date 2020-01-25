7,000 people register for piped natural gas from GAIL Gas Ltd. in Mangaluru

About 7,000 people from 12 wards in Mangaluru city have now registered for supply of piped natural gas from GAIL Gas Ltd. for cooking, according to Vilin Zunke, Deputy General Manager, City Gas Distribution Projects, and officer in-charge of the company.

The company will initially supply the piped natural gas in those 12 wards spread over 3.5 sq km area. The wards are Derebail South, Derebail West, Derebail South West, Boloor, Mannagudda, Kambla, Kodialbail, Bejai, Kadri South, Bendoor, Court and Dongarakery, he told presspersons here on Friday.

GAIL has authorised two direct marketing agencies – Amoeba Events Pvt. Ltd and Yogmaya & Co – in Mangaluru to collect registration on its behalf. The representatives of these two agencies are camping and collecting registrations from the houses and apartments presently from the 12 wards. It will be extended to other wards in phases. People can contact Vasanth from Amoeba Events Pvt. Ltd. on 9952052944 or Sourabh from Yogmaya & Co. on 9968623082. House owners will have to cooperate with registration agencies by furnishing required information and documents, Mr. Zunke said.

He said that the company has approached Mangaluru City Corporation seeking permission to lay a 48 km ward-wise MDP pipeline network initially in the 12 wards. These pipelines get natural gas from a 10 km steel pipeline to be laid on the main roads in the city in the first phase. A joint survey with the corporation for laying the 10 km pipeline has been completed.

The steel pipeline will get natural gas from the main steel pipeline to be laid along the side of NH 66 and NH 75. The company has approached the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking its approval to lay the 10 km pipeline along two stretches on the highways – between Arkula and Padil, and between KIOCL and Panambur – in the first stage. The total length of the steel pipeline to be laid along the national highways would be over 40 km.

The three payment options will help prospective consumers from various income groups to opt for PNG as the fuel for the kitchen, he said. In the first option it has reduced the connection security deposit from ₹5,000 to ₹4,000. The consumers will have to pay ₹4,000 as refundable connection deposit before the supply begins. The second option limits the payment of connection security deposit to easy equal daily instalments. The option of paying ₹5 per day, a refundable amount, for 1,000 days and no upfront connection security deposit will be taken.In the third option, only ₹1 per day (plus applicable taxes) will be charged as rental along with the invoice and the same will be non-refundable. In all the options, there will be no registration fee but ₹500 refundable payment security deposit against the gas connection will be charged, he said.