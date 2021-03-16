6,000-km bicycle expedition to Imphal in Manipur flagged off

Tour operator Shravan Kumar (26) on Monday began his second ambitious expedition Pedal for Green, pedalling 6,000 km from Mangaluru to Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, to create awareness about climate change. He had pedalled 10,000 km from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari in 2018 to create awareness on Swatch Bharath Mission.
Speaking at the flag-off, Mr. Kumar, a member of Junior Chamber of India (JCI) and a resident of Gurupura, said that through the ride, he intends to bring people closer to nature and motivate them to plant more and more saplings. He would also encourage people in urban areas to raise urban forests (Miyawaki Forest), Mr. Kumar said.
District Rotary Governor Ranganath Bhat and JCI Zone president Soujanya Hegde flagged off the expedition from near Rotary Bal Bhavan in the city. Rotary International District 3181 and JCI India Zone XV would support support Mr. Kumar’s expedition. While insurance and other formalities were undertaken by Rotary Club of Hillside, his cycling kit was sponsored by Ganesh Nayak of Jyoti Cycle and Fitness, Kadri.
