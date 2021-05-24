54-year-old fireman succumbs to COVID-19

54-year-old Naveen Andra, a lead fireman from the city’s Kadri Fire Station, succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Sunday.

Mr. Andra, a native of Kasaragod, lived in Talapady. He served in various positions in the Fire and Emergency Services Department in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chamarajanagar districts since 1997. He had been awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal for his meritorious service. He was working in Kadri Fire Station since last year. He had taken first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and was waiting for the second dose.

Mr. Andra tested positive for COVID-19 on May 9 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kuntikana here. He succumbed on Sunday afternoon. The last rites were performed at the crematorium in Nandigudde. He has left behind his wife, a homemaker, and three children.

District Fire Officer Mohammed Nawaz said six firemen have tested positive for COVID-19 and they were under home isolation. As directed by Director General of Fire and Emergency Services Amar Pandey, the department was in regular in touch with the personnel tested positive and their needs were being taken care of. All the six were recovering, he said. Nearly 80 % of the personnel in the district have received two doses of the vaccine.