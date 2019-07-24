27 new dengue cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

As many as 27 fresh cases of dengue were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of dengue cases reported in the district in this month rose to 468. In all, four persons, including the cameraman of a television channel, have died of the fever in the district this month. Of the cases reported on Tuesday, 26 were from private hospitals in Mangaluru taluk and one was from a private hospital in Sullia taluk.

Additional Chief Secretary and district in-charge Secretary B.H. Anil Kumar, who reviewed the situation at a meeting, directed Mangaluru City Corporation and Health and Family Welfare Department officials to act swiftly to contain the spread of the disease.

Speaking at the meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, he said there should be no lapses in the steps to be taken to contain the spread of dengue and other communicable diseases.

Officials should intensify measures already being taken to control the diseases, Mr. Anil Kumar said

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. told the meeting that the district administration had involved itself in controlling the spread of dengue. An official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare has been suspended for allegedly being lethargic in monitoring and containing the spread of dengue and other communicable diseases.

Meanwhile, city corporation officials, who continued their source reduction drive by clearing and destroying breeding spots of dengue-causing mosquito, collected ₹45,000 as fine from those who have failed to take preventive measures, on Tuesday. Officials have been visiting apartments, government buildings, houses, shops, and other establishments as part of the exercise.