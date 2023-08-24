HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

18-year-old girl murdered near women police station in Puttur in coastal Karnataka

The police said the victim, Gauri, a resident of Alike, succumbed in a hospital in Puttur

August 24, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Police said the victim is a resident of Alike, near Puttur. 

Police said the victim is a resident of Alike, near Puttur.  | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly murdered a few metres away from the Women Police Station in Puttur, in Dakshina Kannada district, on August 24. The police arrested the alleged assailant Padmaraj.

The police said the victim, Gauri, a resident of Alike, succumbed in a hospital in Puttur.

According to sources, the assailant came in a motorcycle and slashed the neck of the victim just after she walked across the police station. He then sped away from the spot.

The police took the girl to a hospital, where she succumbed.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.