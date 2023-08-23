HamberMenu
Medical student held on the charge of operating fake social media account in the name of BCP to update IPL scores

August 23, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested a 19-year-old medical student from Chennai who allegedly created a fake X (formerly Twitter) profile in the name of the Bengaluru City Police and posted Indian Premiere League (IPL) match scores.

The accused, identified as Magesh Kumar, a resident of Chetpet in Chennai, was tracked through his IP address and was arrested. The accused was allegedly operating the account since February 2018 and had only been posting IPL scores.

Since the accused is a cricket (RBC team) fan, he started uploading the scores .The accused assumed that he would not be tracked down as he was operating remotely and chose the name of the BCP to authenticate his post and get more views, a police officer said.

Ravi Kumar M.K., head constable with the social media wing, noticed the account and filed a complaint, seeking strict action against the unknown individual for misusing the name of the city police and tarnishing its image.

