Farm labourer assaults landlady, woman worker in robbery bid

August 24, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - MANGALURU

A farm labourer attempted to strangulate his landlady and a woman worker in his attempt to rob valuables from the house of the former at Badagannur village in Puttur taluk on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, Ravichandra accused labourer Suresh Naik of attempting to strangulate his aunt Surekha and worker Girija with towels and snatching valuables from their person. Ravichandra stays with Surekha and looks after her since she has lost her husband and has no children. The woman has two acres of agricultural land in the village.

As usual, Ravichandra had gone to work at 5 a.m. and upon his return at 2 p.m., heard his aunt’s mobile phone ringing.

Their neighbour Gangadhar was at the other end and told him that two women were lying in the garden and dogs were barking. As Ravichandra rushed to spot, he encountered Suresh, who told Ravichandra that his aunt had fainted.

The complainant saw his aunt and the woman worker lying unconscious with towels around their neck. Gangadhar too arrived at the spot and both of them shifted the women to a Puttur hospital.

Surekha later told Ravichandra that Suresh tried to strangle her, asking for details of valuables kept at home. He fled after dogs began barking, she said. The accused had punched in their faces and removed the ear rings of Girija.

The Puttur Rural police on Wednesday arrested accused Suresh and produced him before the jurisdictional court.

Arrested

The Mangaluru East police on Wednesday, August 23, arrested Shaniz, 23, a resident of Kapikad-Ullal on the charge of two-wheeler theft and recovered two stolen scooters.

He was apprehended during a drive to find stolen vehicles at Kankanady and Bendorewell localities, the police said. When the police flagged him down near Pumpwell Circle, Shaniz was found to be riding a scooter without a registration plate. Upon enquiry, the vehicle was found it to be a stolen one. The police also recovered another stolen scooter from him.

A jurisdictional court remanded him in judicial custody.