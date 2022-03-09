10-day Karkala Utsava to kick start today

The programmes will be held at two venues in the town

Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar inspecting prepratory work for the utsava in Karkala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The programmes will be held at two venues in the town

The 10-day Karkala Utsava in Udupi district will kick start on Thursday featuring a variety of cultural programmes and exhibitions.

The utsava will be held at Gandhi Maidan from till March 17, while it will be held at the Swaraj Maidan in Karkala till March 20.

According to Minister for Kannada and Culture and MLA from Karkala V. Sunil Kumar, the uniqueness of Karkala will be showcased during the event. It is especially for those visitors from outside. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot is scheduled to attend the utsava on March 14.

‘‘Karkala is culturally and religiously rich. The festival is also an occasion to bring back its glory,” the Minister said.

He said that maintaining cleanliness will be given utmost importance during the festival as about one lakh people are expected to attend the events till March 20. Culture of the place will be comprehensively showcased to the people. Tourist spots of Karkala will be highlighted to draw tourists from across the country.

Helicopter rides will be the special attraction during the festival for which bookings have commenced.

A Forest Department official said that several theme-based demonstrations will be exhibited to youngsters to make them understand the importance of environment, forest and rivers. An exhibition will be organised near Swaraj Maidan.

A Karkala Town Municipality official said that 38 civic workers have been pressed into service to make sure that the town is kept clean. The Health Department has ramped up facilities including an emergency response team and additional standby ambulances.

The festival will be inaugurated at the Gandhi Maidan at 4.30 p.m.

Yaksha Rangayana

Meanwhile, the foundation stone for the sixth Rangayana in the State, Yaksha Rangayana, for Yakshagana will be laid in Karkala on Thursday.

Mr. Kumar, with Minister in-charge of Udupi district S. Angara, will lay the foundation stone for the facility at 8 a.m. The Ministers will also launch some development projects taken up at Koti-Chennaya Theme Park in Karkala on the occasion. The helicopter ride organised for the festival will be inaugurated.