Youth sentenced to four years for sexual assault of minor girl

March 01, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Fast Track Mahila Court on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Palani in 2020. Judge G. Saran also ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹10,000. The convict, M. Karnan, sexually abused a minor girl from his neighbourhood and the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Palani. A case was registered and he was booked under Section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 7 (touching the various parts of a child’s body) and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.