Youth from Delhi held for cheating woman to the tune of ₹16.61 lakh

September 22, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Cyber Crime Police have arrested a Delhi-based youth who cheated a woman to the tune of ₹16.61 lakh in the guise of getting a job for her son in Tiruchi airport.

 Police said P. Rani of Indra Nagar under Pudukottai police station limits received a SMS urging her to apply for a few vacancies in Tiruchi airport. When she contacted the sender, he extracted ₹16.61 lakh from her in several installments for getting the job for Rani’s son.

 As the ‘appointment order’ was not given even after the money demanded by them was paid, Rani filed a complaint with National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Subsequently, the Cyber Crime Division Inspector Sivasankaran and his team started the investigation and found that Delhi-based M. Mohed Abhushar Khan, 22, had duped Rani.

 A special team went to Delhi and arrested him at Jamia Nagar on September 17 and brought him to Thoothukudi. He was remanded in judicial custody in Peroorani jail.

Since he has transferred the money he extracted from his victims to the bank accounts of others, including his elder brother, after taking his commission, investigations are on to arrest a few more.

