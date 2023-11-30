HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth electrocuted near Tiruchendur temple

November 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau

A youth from Madurai was electrocuted near Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Thursday.

 Police said Jothibasu of Thirupparankundram in Madurai had come to Tiruchendur on Thursday along with his family and relatives to offer prayers at the Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple. After taking dip in the sea, Jothibasu’s son Prasad, 22, sat in front of the police outpost near the temple.

 As he accidentally stepped on the ‘earthing pipe’ installed near the police outpost to conduct electricity into the earth, Prasad suffered electric shock. When Mr. Jothibasu tried to save his son, he also suffered mild electric shock.

 Even though Prasad was rushed to the Tiruchendur Government Hospital, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

 Tiruchendur temple police have registered a case in this connection.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.