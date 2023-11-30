Youth electrocuted near Tiruchendur temple

November 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

A youth from Madurai was electrocuted near Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Thursday.

Police said Jothibasu of Thirupparankundram in Madurai had come to Tiruchendur on Thursday along with his family and relatives to offer prayers at the Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple. After taking dip in the sea, Jothibasu’s son Prasad, 22, sat in front of the police outpost near the temple.

As he accidentally stepped on the ‘earthing pipe’ installed near the police outpost to conduct electricity into the earth, Prasad suffered electric shock. When Mr. Jothibasu tried to save his son, he also suffered mild electric shock.

Even though Prasad was rushed to the Tiruchendur Government Hospital, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

Tiruchendur temple police have registered a case in this connection.