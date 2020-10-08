Madurai

Youth attacked, robbed of bike, mobile phone near Madurai

Three unidentified persons assaulted a young man, C. Balamurugan of Kalligudi and robbed his mobile phone, motorbike and cash when he was waiting at a bus stop to avoid the rain, near Tirumangalam on Tuesday night.

The police said that the victim, an air-conditioner mechanic, was returning to Nesaneri from Tirumangalam on a motorbike. As it started raining, he parked his bike at the Nesaneri bus stop on Virudhunagar-Madurai Highway and waited under the bus shelter.

Three persons, aged around 25 years, who came on a motorbike at around 8.40 p.m. attacked him with an iron rod and snatched his mobile phone and ₹4,000. They also took his bike key and fled from the scene taking away his motorbike. Balamurugan sustained bleeding injuries on his ear and elbow.

Tirumangalam Taluk police have registered a case of robbery and are on the lookout for the robbers.

