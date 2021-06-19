‘Young mothers can take vaccine without fear’

DINDIGUL

City Health Officer R Latchiya Varna on Saturday appealed to the young women, especially those who have delivered babies in the recent times, to get COVID-19 vaccination without fear.

Speaking to reporters, she said that there were rumours and misconceptions among the womenfolk who had delivered newborn babies over the last 30 days or so not to get the vaccine shots. Only those pregnant mothers, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were advised not to take the vaccine for three months, while for all others, the vaccine can be administered, she clarified.

After the Central government had said that there would be no harm in any manner, about 200 womenfolk had registered for getting the vaccine shots at a special camp held at the Little Flower School here. So far, 2.50 lakh persons had taken the vaccine across the district, she responded to a query.

Presently, the vaccine was administered to people registering at the Kamala Nehru Hospital, Poochinayakanpatti, Marianathapuram, PHC at Palani Road Muruga Bhavanam, she added.