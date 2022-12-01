  1. EPaper
World AIDS Day observed in Madurai

December 01, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students take out an awareness rally in Madurai on Thursday.

Students take out an awareness rally in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Students took out an awareness rally from Madurai Collectorate to Government Rajaji Hospital as part of World AIDS Day on Thursday. Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar flagged off the rally at the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sekhar said the theme of World AIDS Day this year was ‘Equalise’. All are equal and everyone should be treated equally. People living with HIV should not be treated indifferently, he said.

He said that HIV was still a major public health issue and more awareness was needed to reach out to the people. Continuous steps should be taken in order to put an end to the epidemic. He said that the people living with HIV should be treated with dignity and equality and should be provided with equal opportunities and the same quality of life.

The stigma attached to it should be removed and children should be given proper care, he said. Pointing out to the need to create awareness among the public, he said that people with HIV were facing discrimination and one such example was that they still were finding it difficult to find house for rent. Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel also spoke at the event on the need to focus on AIDS prevention.

