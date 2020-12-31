Woman police dies, but family says she is ‘sleeping’

In a shocking incident, the Thadicombu police unravelled the death of a woman police, whose body had decayed as it was kept in her house for over a fortnight by her relatives.
Police said that Annai Indra (38) wife of Palraj of Pattiveeranpatti was working as a police constable at the All Women Police Station, Dindigul.
About two years ago, she had separated from her husband as he was opposed to her idea of religious conversion. Not in a mood to listen, she applied for divorce and hence stayed in a rented house in Nandavanapatti Treasury Colony with her two daughters and sister.
About two months ago, Indra had opted for voluntary retirement citing health reasons, police said and added that when a woman police visited her house to serve the order on Wednesday, a foul smell led to a probe.
When the woman police informed about it to her senior officers, they checked the house of Indra and found that she had died. However, her sister and daughters maintained that she was ‘sleeping’ and that she would soon ‘wake’ up.
The body was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have detained a man, suspected to be the brain behind the conversion, for investigation. Thadicombu police are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath