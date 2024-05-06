Woman murders alcoholic son near Usilampatti

A 55-year-old woman, S. Pandiammal of Usilampatti, murdered her alcoholic son, S. Sivasamy (35) after he attacked his mentally-retarded nephew.
The police said that Pandiammal’s daughter, S. Sivaranjani (31), had come from Bengaluru.
On Saturday night, Sivasamy, who was drunk, picked up a quarrel with the family members. He also harassed his nephew.
When his mother questioned him, the situation turned for the worse. Pandiammal hit him with a spade. In retaliation, the son dragged her by holding her hair.
The woman then hit him with a stone following which he died.
Sinthupatti police have arrested the accused.