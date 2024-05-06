Woman murders alcoholic son near Usilampatti

May 06, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

A 55-year-old woman, S. Pandiammal of Usilampatti, murdered her alcoholic son, S. Sivasamy (35) after he attacked his mentally-retarded nephew.

The police said that Pandiammal’s daughter, S. Sivaranjani (31), had come from Bengaluru.

On Saturday night, Sivasamy, who was drunk, picked up a quarrel with the family members. He also harassed his nephew.

When his mother questioned him, the situation turned for the worse. Pandiammal hit him with a spade. In retaliation, the son dragged her by holding her hair.

The woman then hit him with a stone following which he died.

Sinthupatti police have arrested the accused.