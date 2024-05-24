Woman Inspector of Police placed under suspension

A woman Inspector of Police, Geetha, in Madurai district has been placed under suspension following a complaint of misappropriation of gold connected with a complaint of matrimonial dispute.

The suspension order was served to her on Friday.

According to police source, the Inspector, attached to All Women Police Station in Tirumangalam, was directed to conduct an inquiry into a matrimonial dispute. As the woman’s side did not want to live with the husband, the husband had sought the woman to agree for divorce. He also came forward to return about 80 sovereigns to the woman on the condition that she would sign the divorce papers.

However, the gold was handed over to the Inspector of Police and the woman’s mother sought one week’s time and the gold remained with the Inspector.

Later, when the woman’s family sought the gold, the Inspector had been dodging for over a month.

When the husband took up the issue with Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tirumangalam, the issue came to light. With the Inspector not in a position to return the gold immediately, she was placed under suspension.