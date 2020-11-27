Woman Inspector held on graft charge in Madurai

She was reportedly caught red-handed while receiving a bribe for removing the names of two persons from a case

A woman Inspector of Police, Anita, was arrested late on Thursday after she was reportedly caught red-handed while demanding and receiving ₹30,000 bribe from Nallathambi for removing the names of two persons from a case.

After allegedly seeking ₹1 lakh, she settled for ₹80,000 and demanded ₹30,000 in advance.

Following a complaint from Nallathambi, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case and laid a trap for the Inspector at Chekkanoorani police station at around 9 p.m.

Sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Sathyaseelan caught her red-handed as she received the cash in her chamber, police said.

Nallathambi had requested the Inspector to remove the names of his son Mari and nephew Kamal Pandi from the list of accused in the hurt case relating to a dispute over drainage with his neighbours in 2017.

A DVAC officer said that the Inspector has been arrested and a search was under way at her house on Friday morning.