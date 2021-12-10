Woman held for murder of son-in-law

Tenkasi police have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her son-in-law with the help of contract killers.

Police said car driver Aravind, 30, of Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district married Mala, 26, of Tenkasi against the wishes of the girl’s family and they were living in Vilathikulam. Aravind went missing after he visited Tenkasi on December 3.

Following complaint from the family of Aravind, Tenkasi police picked up one Ponnarasu, 20, of Tenkasi. During interrogation, Ponnarasu reportedly told the police that on instructions of Mala’s mother Ponrani, he, with the help of his friends, stabbed Aravind to death and dumped the body in a stone quarry pit.

The police retrieved the body and also arrested Ponrani, 43, and Ponnarasu’s associates G. Muthukrishnan alias Vasanth, 20, and Thambiran, 20, of Keezhapuliyoor near Tenkasi.

Meanwhile, Ponnarsu’s friends Seetharaman and Manikandan surrendered before a court in Sankarankovil and one Arunachalam went underground.

During interrogation, Ponrani told the investigators that Mala had married Aravind against the wishes of her family. She had then started a beauty parlour in Vilathikulam, which was reportedly opposed by Aravind.

Due to the difference of opinion, Aravind used to torture Mala. When Ponrani asked her daughter to divorce him, Mala rejected it and continued to live with Aravind.

Upset over this, Ponrani allegedly hired contract killers to murder Aravind and reportedly gave them ₹4 lakh in advance besides promising another ₹4 lakh after the deed was done.

Hunt is on to nab Arunachalam.