Woman found unconscious with injuries

A 42-year-old woman, P. Selvi of Allikundam, was found lying unconscious with bleeding injuries at a farm near Chekkanoorani on Sunday morning.

Police said that since the woman did not have a cordial relationship with her husband Pitchamuthu, 48, she was living separately. Later, village elders brokered peace between them and they started to live together at Tirupattur.

However, there was a quarrel between the couple again and the woman had come to Allikundam on October 12. When the man came in search of her, he received information that a woman was lying unconscious in the farm of a Village Administrative Officer, Thangaraj. She was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Chekkanoorani police have picked up a suspect in this connection.