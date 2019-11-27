Woman fatally knocked down by elephant

A 48-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured when they were knocked down by a wild elephant which was being driven away by Forest department personnel and the public near Kodaikanal on Wednesday.
The deceased, T. Jayalakshmi, was working in a coffee estate in Mandrattu Kalvai area with her relatives R. Saraswathi, 48, and Rathinavel, 50, when the elephant, knocked them down. The wild animal was running further into the plantation instead of moving towards the forest area after crackers were burst by the Forest personnel and the public.
The three plantation workers suffered injuries and were admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital, where Jayalakshmi died later. The other two were undergoing treatment, doctors said.
Thandikudi police are investigating.
