Madurai

Woman dies of burns after cracker fuse accident in Sattur

The 45-year-old had sustained 60% burns in the accident

A 45-year-old woman, A. Ambhiga, who sustained serious burn injuries while making fuses meant for fire crackers at a house under the Vembakottai police station limits on Monday, died on Tuesday.

Police said that the woman, who was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, with 60% burns, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning.

The fuses were being illegally made at the house belonging to A. Krishnamoorthy (42) at E. Meenakshipuram. The Vembakottai police are investigating.

