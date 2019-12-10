Woman dies of burns after cracker fuse accident in Sattur

A 45-year-old woman, A. Ambhiga, who sustained serious burn injuries while making fuses meant for fire crackers at a house under the Vembakottai police station limits on Monday, died on Tuesday.
Police said that the woman, who was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, with 60% burns, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning.
The fuses were being illegally made at the house belonging to A. Krishnamoorthy (42) at E. Meenakshipuram. The Vembakottai police are investigating.
