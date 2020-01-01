Windshields of two cars smashed

RAJAPALAYAM

Rear windshields of two cars were smashed in stone throwing at Seithur in the small hours of Wednesday. Police said people belonging to two different groups were celebrating New Year by bursting crackers at Bazaar area when a quarrel erupted between them.

Later, people suspected to be belonging to one group, hurled stones in the street where people belonging to other group are living. Rear windshields of two cars were smashed in the attack.

A police complaint has been lodged in this regard.