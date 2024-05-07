GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Wide hole on Marthandam steel flyover triggers panic

May 07, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A hole that suddenly developed in the Marthandam steel flyover on Tuesday triggered panic among the public, especially the road-users crossing this danger zone.

 Two steel flyovers were built in 2016 at Parvathipuram and Marthandam on the busy Nagercoil – Thiruvananthapuram Highway to ease traffic congestion and avert the accidents. The 2.50 Km-long steel flyover at Marthandam, which was built at the cost of Rs. 228 crore, had serious vibrations when it was opened for traffic. The public fear got amplified after the flyover developed cracks.

 When the public and the road-users raised alarm about this threat, then Union Minister of State for Highways and Port Pon. Radhakrishnan assured that the flyover would stand like rock for at least 100 years. Moreover, the contractor was asked to maintain the flyover for 5 years ever since it was opened for traffic.

 The public’s worst fears proved true on Tuesday when a 2-feet-wide hole developed in the flyover. The public alleged that the poor quality and lesser size steel bars used in the constriction of the bridge were the reason behind the problem.

 “The hole might have caused a major accident. Fortunately, the vehicular traffic was stopped in the right time to avert the mishaps,” said Tharahai Cathburt, the Congress candidate for Vilavancode Assembly constituency, who visited the spot.

 After tense moments, the vehicular traffic along the flyover was stopped and the vehicles used the service roads beneath the flyover.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.