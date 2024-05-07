Wide hole on Marthandam steel flyover triggers panic

May 07, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A hole that suddenly developed in the Marthandam steel flyover on Tuesday triggered panic among the public, especially the road-users crossing this danger zone.

Two steel flyovers were built in 2016 at Parvathipuram and Marthandam on the busy Nagercoil – Thiruvananthapuram Highway to ease traffic congestion and avert the accidents. The 2.50 Km-long steel flyover at Marthandam, which was built at the cost of Rs. 228 crore, had serious vibrations when it was opened for traffic. The public fear got amplified after the flyover developed cracks.

When the public and the road-users raised alarm about this threat, then Union Minister of State for Highways and Port Pon. Radhakrishnan assured that the flyover would stand like rock for at least 100 years. Moreover, the contractor was asked to maintain the flyover for 5 years ever since it was opened for traffic.

The public’s worst fears proved true on Tuesday when a 2-feet-wide hole developed in the flyover. The public alleged that the poor quality and lesser size steel bars used in the constriction of the bridge were the reason behind the problem.

“The hole might have caused a major accident. Fortunately, the vehicular traffic was stopped in the right time to avert the mishaps,” said Tharahai Cathburt, the Congress candidate for Vilavancode Assembly constituency, who visited the spot.

After tense moments, the vehicular traffic along the flyover was stopped and the vehicles used the service roads beneath the flyover.