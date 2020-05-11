Wholesale textile merchants seek nod to resume business

Textile merchants, who have their business establishments in and around the containment zone near Vilakkuthoon area in Madurai, have petitioned the Collector to allow them to reopen their shops.

In a petition, Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants’ Association secretary Asraf Tayub said there were around 1,000 shops in Vilalkuthoon area, spread over South Masi street, East Masi Street, Panthadi and the by-lanes. With several by-lanes near East Masi Street having been cordoned off due to a reported case of COVID-19, all shops in the containment zone remain closed.

“Madurai being the hub for south Tamil Nadu, traders from Tiruchi to Kanniyakumari and parts of Kerala buy materials from us. With the lockdown relaxation taking place, the textile sector in this area should not be left out from resuming business,” he said.

Customers need not come in person as orders could be taken over phone and shipped. Much of the fabric essential in treatment of COVID-19 - hospital linen, bedsheets, pillow cases and masks - were available with the merchants in abundance. “By opening the lines of trade, we will be aiding in COVID-19 prevention,” Mr. Asraf said and added that the shops will follow physical distancing norms.