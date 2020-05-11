Madurai

Wholesale textile merchants seek nod to resume business

Textile merchants, who have their business establishments in and around the containment zone near Vilakkuthoon area in Madurai, have petitioned the Collector to allow them to reopen their shops.

In a petition, Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants’ Association secretary Asraf Tayub said there were around 1,000 shops in Vilalkuthoon area, spread over South Masi street, East Masi Street, Panthadi and the by-lanes. With several by-lanes near East Masi Street having been cordoned off due to a reported case of COVID-19, all shops in the containment zone remain closed.

“Madurai being the hub for south Tamil Nadu, traders from Tiruchi to Kanniyakumari and parts of Kerala buy materials from us. With the lockdown relaxation taking place, the textile sector in this area should not be left out from resuming business,” he said.

Customers need not come in person as orders could be taken over phone and shipped. Much of the fabric essential in treatment of COVID-19 - hospital linen, bedsheets, pillow cases and masks - were available with the merchants in abundance. “By opening the lines of trade, we will be aiding in COVID-19 prevention,” Mr. Asraf said and added that the shops will follow physical distancing norms.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 6:40:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/wholesale-textile-merchants-seek-nod-to-resume-business/article31554179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY