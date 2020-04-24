Whitefly pest attack on coconut palms

Rajapalayam

Coconut farmers along the Western Ghats in Virudhunagar district are a worried lot after the attack of Rugose Spiralling Whitefly on their palms in the last three months.

The farmers have knocked at the door of Department of Agriculture seeking expeditious remedy from the invasive pest that has attacked some 400 acres of coconut groves in the district.

Virudhunagar district has coconut palms on some 10,500 ha in Srivilliputtur, Watrap and Rajapalayam taluks along the Western ghats.

“Traditionally, we were growing only the native variety of the coconut palms. But in the last two decades, we have been encouraged to go for hybrid varieties and such palms have been giving us higher yield in shorter duration,” said N.A. Ramachandra Raja, of Tamizha Vivasayigal Sangam.

The whitefly pest that was seen in Pollachi region three years back has now come to Virudhunagar early this year. “Its infection has increased in the last one month,” Mr. Ramachandra Raja said.

Stating that the whitefly was feeding on the greenery of the palms and making them turn pale and yellow and the dry leaves wither within days, he complained.

He expressed apprehension that if the whitefly menace is not contained immediately, the farmers may face yield loss.

Joint Director (in-charge) Sankar S. Narayanan said that officials of Department of Agriculture, along with agricultural scientists, have made field survey of the affected farms.

“At present, the gravity of the pest attack is less than 30% and farmers need not worry about yield loss till the attack crosses 50%. He said that farmers had been told to go for forceful water spraying on the palms as an immediate preventive measure,” he added.

Hot weather condition is very conducive for the whitefly pest. “We had rain only for a couple of days earlier this month. If we get good rainfall, the pest will be washed off,” he added.

Awareness of the pest and its control has been created among the farmers.

Mr. Ramachandra Raja said that the officials should come up with an integrated solution for the pest menace and take it up at the earliest.