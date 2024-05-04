GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Whistleblower hacked in Tirunelveli

May 04, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police are on the lookout for a person who hacked a 36-year-old man who has been complaining about illegal constructions in Tirunelveli city and illicit stone mining in the district.

The police said an unidentified person hacked with a sharp-edged weapon D. Ferdin Rayan, 36, of Samathanapuram when he was going to the badminton court in Anna Stadium complex in Palayamkottai on Saturday. As Mr. Rayan screamed for help, people in the vicinity rushed towards the attacker, who managed to escape.

With cut injuries, Mr. Rayan was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. He was out of danger, the doctors said.

The police said Mr. Rayan used to submit petitions with Corporation officials against unauthorised buildings in Tirunelveli city and petition other authorities concerned against illicit stone quarrying in the district. Hence, the affected might have attacked him, the police suspect.

Palayamkottai High Ground police have registered a case.

