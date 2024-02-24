GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Welding lathe owner murdered, two held in Tenkasi

February 24, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TENKASI

Srikrishna L 2193

Police on Saturday arrested two persons for murder of a welding lathe owner in Tenkasi district.

Vignesh alias Vinod Kumar, 27, son of Varadarajan of L R Samy Naidu Palayam Street, was running a welding lathe in the same locality. On Friday night, when he was returning home from his shop, two persons intercepted him.

They attacked Vinod Kumar with an ‘aruval’ and he collapsed on the ground and died in a pool of blood. Tenkasi police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a police team arrested M Kasiviswanathan, 27, of Palayam Street and his accomplice, J Arulraj, 26, of Malayan Street. A probe was on to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.