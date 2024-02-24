Welding lathe owner murdered, two held in Tenkasi

February 24, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TENKASI

Police on Saturday arrested two persons for murder of a welding lathe owner in Tenkasi district.

Vignesh alias Vinod Kumar, 27, son of Varadarajan of L R Samy Naidu Palayam Street, was running a welding lathe in the same locality. On Friday night, when he was returning home from his shop, two persons intercepted him.

They attacked Vinod Kumar with an ‘aruval’ and he collapsed on the ground and died in a pool of blood. Tenkasi police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a police team arrested M Kasiviswanathan, 27, of Palayam Street and his accomplice, J Arulraj, 26, of Malayan Street. A probe was on to ascertain the motive behind the crime.