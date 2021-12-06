We will strive for re-construction of Babri Masjid, says SDPI

Social Democratic Party of India will unite the democratic forces of the country and ensure that the demolished Babri Masjid was constructed at the same place, said its State general secretary, Ahmed Navvi here on Monday.

Addressing a demonstration staged on the anniversary of Babri masjid demolition, he said that Bharatiya Janata Party was doing power politics in the name of God. “Even Lord Ram would not have wanted to build a temple for him after demolishing the masjid,” he said. Hindutva forces had dented the sovereignty of the nation by demolishing the masjid, he said.

The BJP was trying to implement ‘one nation, one culture’ in the country and had started it from Ayodhya, said its north Madurai district president Bilal Dheen.

SDPI, along with like-minded forces, would not allow Hindutva forces to get political mileage by dividing people on the lines of religion and language, he said.

Popular Front of India district secretary Ishaq said that the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) brought shame to the country for the second time by demolishing the masjid after the assassination of the Father of the Nation.

He charged that the Supreme Court was misled in the case. Stating that the true facts about the 450-year-old Babri masjid, that was demolished, would be presented before the Apex Court to get the masjid constructed again.

High Court advocate John Vincent, National Women’s Front district president Narqis and district secretary of SDPI Kamal Batcha were among those who addressed the meeting.